If you're an OG sneakerhead, the 90s were a great time for basketball shoes. Between Michael Jordan's signature line, Reebok, Nike, and Adidas, there were a ton of great models dropping at all times. Perhaps one of the more iconic shoes of the time was the Nike Air More Uptempo which was famously worn by none other than Scottie Pippen. While the Chicago colorways have become particularly popular amongst fans, it's important to talk about the shoe's origins. Of course, the very first colorway was the black and white model that can be found below.

According to Sneaker News, it appears as though this sneaker will actually be coming back into the fold. An OG retro of this colorway is being pegged for a Holiday 2020 release. If you're a 90s basketball fan, this should be phenomenal news as the nostalgia will be flowing back to your mind.

Stay tuned for updates on this release as we will be sure to bring you the latest. In the meantime, let us know what you think about the Nike Air More Uptempo and whether or not it's a silhouette you would consider wearing.

Image via Nike

