If you were to take a look at all of the Nike basketball shoes to come out of the 90s, the Nike Air More Uptempo would certainly present itself as the most eclectic. The shoe has a chunky aesthetic that is meant to challenge your expectations of what a shoe should look like. With a massive midsole and "AIR" written in huge bubble letters on the sides, the Air More Uptempo has a truly iconic look that can't be mistaken.

Having said that, it shouldn't be surprising that Nike would want to come through with new colorways of the sneaker. This time around, Nike has revealed a "Laser Crimson" model which features a mostly black upper while crimson red details make their way throughout. The red is placed on the outsole and the letters which makes for an interesting aesthetic. If you're a fan of the Air More Uptempo and enjoy Black/Red colorways, this is certainly for you.

According to Sneaker News, this sneaker will officially hit store shelves on Thursday, December 19th for $160 USD. Let us know in the comments below what you think of this sneaker and whether or not you plan on copping.

Image via Nike

