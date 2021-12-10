One of the best Nike shoes of the late 90s was the Air Max 97. Back in 2017, this model saw a massive resurgence, and since that time, plenty of new colorways have found their way onto the market. Fans are constantly gobbling these up, and it's easy to see why when you realize just how great of a shoe the Air Max 97 is. It is a truly timeless silhouette and if you don't already have a pair in your collection, you should change that, immediately.

The latest Nike Air Max 97 to be shown off is this model below, which is mostly made of white, silver, and light blue colors. What makes these unique is the fact that many of the materials are reflective, which allows the white and blue camo patches on the sides and tongue to really shine. All of these elements put together creates a pretty unique shoe, and there is no doubt that Nike continues to knock it out of the park with the Air Max 97.

A release is expected next year for a price of $170 USD. Let us know what you think of the brand new color scheme, in the comments section below.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike