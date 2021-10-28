One of the best Nike Air Max models of all time is the 97. This is a shoe that will be celebrating its 25th anniversary next year in 2022, and fans are excited to see what kind of releases they will be getting. It's been confirmed that the "Silver Bullet" model is on its way back, and we should be getting some other dope offerings as well.

Recently, we got some official images for a brand new "Safari" colorway which can be found, below. As you can see, the shoe is mostly covered in black and white, however, on the top part of the upper, we have a bit of a leopard print that embraces the black and white aesthetics. The shoe is in the same vein as some of the other "Safari" models in the past, so it should appeal to those who like something unique in their wardrobes.

This shoe does not have a release date right now, although you can expect these to drop soon for the standard Air Max 97 price of $170 USD. Let us know what you think, in the comments below, and stay tuned to HNHH for more updates from the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

