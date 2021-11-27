Earlier today, we came through with a report on a brand new women's exclusive Nike Dunk Low called "Golden Gals." While the colorway itself was anything but golden, there was no denying that it had a lot of flashy elements to it. The shoe is supposed to drop next month, and as it turns out, there is going to be a Nike Air Max 97 that drops alongside it.

The colorway has the exact same nomenclature as the Dunk Low, and as you can see below, the official images have been revealed. This time, Nike really makes good use of the name as the upper is covered in various shades of gold. There is an extravagant quality to the overall look of the sneaker, and if you're an Air Max 97 fan, these could very well be a must-cop. Once again, however, these are for women only, so you better hope you have small feet.

Much like the Nike Dunk Low of the exact same name, this sneaker is going to be released on Thursday, December 9th although this sneaker will be priced at $180 USD. Let us know what you think, in the comments below, and stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates from the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

