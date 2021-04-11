Back in 2017, the Nike Air Max 97 saw a massive resurgence thanks to the "Silver Bullet" retros that released to celebrate the shoe's 20th anniversary. When this sneaker came out, everyone remembered why they loved the Air Max 97 in the first place, and since that time, Nike has delivered a plethora of new offerings to the market. With the summer on the horizon, even more models are being teased, and today, we have yet another colorway to show you.

This model gives off some serious Team USA vibes and it's fairly obvious when you look at the official photos below. The upper of the shoe is mostly white, although there is a strip of navy blue leather that makes its way around the silhouette. From there, the Nike swoosh found at different points throughout the upper is red, all while some light blue is added into the mix. It's a great summer colorway and will make for some fun outfits.

A release date has not been announced for these although you can expect them to drop soon for $170 USD. In the meantime, let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

