If you're a 90s baby, then you probably owned a Nintendo 64 growing up. The console gave way to some of the most classic games of all-time like Super Smash Bros., Super Mario 64, Legend Of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, and Banjo Kazooie. To this day, gamers are still incredibly nostalgic about the N64 and the memories it gave people. Nike is well aware of this need for nostalgia and has teamed up with Nintendo for a special colorway of the Air Max 97.

The model is the perfect representation of the console as it has a silver base with blue, green, and red rings throughout the upper. The Air Max unit is yellow and some of the tags throughout the shoe give nods to the buttons on the console. For instance, the tongue tags read "Power" and "Reset." The Air Max branding on the back heel is written in the same style as the Nintendo font which just further adds to the gaming aesthetic.

According to Sole Collector, these will be dropping on Wednesday, September 25th for $170 USD. Let us know in the comments if you plan on copping these.

Image via Nike

