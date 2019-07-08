Today is National Video Game Day and to mark the occasion, Nike released the official images of the Nike Air Max 97 "Nintendo 64" which is a nod to the infamous game console released back in 1996. The console is known for bringing 3D gaming to the mainstream and Super Mario 64 was the game to get it all started. The Nintendo 64 is also known for its unique looking controller which ultimately serves as the inspiration for this sneaker.

Just like the controller, the main color of the shoe is grey which is found on the top and bottom parts of the upper. The controller buttons are blue, red, yellow, and green which are all colors that appear on the rest of the shoe. For instance, there are blue and green rings around the upper, while red highlights appear on the tongue, and yellow on the midsole. "Power" and "Reset" is written on the tongue as a nod to the commands on the N64 console. "AirMax" is written on the back heel in the same style as the Nintendo logo which further adds to the video game aesthetic.

According to Sole Collector, there is no release date for these yet so stay tuned for updates.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike