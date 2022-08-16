One of the best Nikesneakers of all-time is the Nike Air Max 97. This shoe debuted all the way back in 1997 and over the years, it has provided sneakerheads with some truly amazing offerings and colorways. For instance, in 2022, Nike has been bringing back some classic colorways, including the "Silver Bullet" model. This is a classic Air Max 97 and heading into 2023, it appears as though Nike will be bringing back even more classics.

An example of this is the Nike Air Max 97 "Gold Bullet." This shoe is going to return very soon, and as you can see in the images below, it is definitely a shoe worth revisiting. From the upper to the red Nike swoosh highlights, this is a shoe that should be in everyone's collection. After all, who doesn't love gold shoes? Sure, the "Silver Bullet" is more iconic, but these are certainly up there.

There is no official release date for this retro just yet, however, the shoe is expected to return sometime in 2023. Let us know what you think about this Nike Air Max 97, in the comments down below, and stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

