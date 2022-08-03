One of the best Air Max sneakers of all time is the Nike Air Max 97. This shoe had a huge resurgence back in 2017 when it celebrated its 20th anniversary. The sneaker was hit with a ton of great retros, and five years later, it seems like Nike is taking the same strategy. In 2022, this shoe is enjoying its 25th birthday, and to celebrate, Nike has decided to come through with yet another retro of the Nike Air Max 97.

In the official images down below, you can see that this retro quite obviously lives up to the original. From the metallic silver overlays to the little pops of red, there is no doubt that this is going to be a huge seller over the coming months. Fans can't get enough of this model, and Nike knows what it's doing by coming through with a second retro in just five years.

At this juncture, there is no release date for this iconic retro, although more information should be on the way. With that being said, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. Also, let us know what you think of these brand-new kicks, in the comments section down below.

Image via Nike

