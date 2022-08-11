One of the most classic Air Max sneakers is the Nike Air Max 97. This is a big year for the sneaker as it is now celebrating its 25th anniversary. This is always huge for any silhouette, and unsurprisingly, Nike has some dope offerings planned for the shoe. In fact, Nike has announced the Nike Air Max 97 "Atlantic Blue" which just so happens to be a mix of two iconic colorways.

As you can see in the images below, this shoe mixes the "Atlantic Blue" model with the "Neon" offering. The Neon parts are found on the midsole as we have a yellow Air Max bubble. From there, yellow is placed on the Nike swoosh which is a nice touch. The rest of the colorway stays to true to the "Atlantic Blue" aesthetic as we have blue, white, and silver going all the way around.

If you are planning on copping this sneaker, you will be able to do so as of Tuesday, August 23rd for a price of $185 USD. As always, let us know what you think of this brand-new shoe, in the comments down below, and stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

