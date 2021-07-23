Back in 2017, Nike celebrated the 20th anniversary of the Nike Air Max 97 by dropping a retro version of the "Silver Bullet" colorway. As soon as this shoe was released, it was gobbled up by sneakerheads and as a result, a massive Air Max 97 resurgence was placed upon us. Over the past few years, there has been a plethora of new Air Max 97 colorways and fans are always eager to get their hands on a pair. It is fairly easy to see why this is the case when you consider how the Air Max 97 has a streamlined silhouette that works with a multitude of outfits.

In the official images below, you can see that the latest Air Max 97 model is a multi-color offering that has some crisp lines on top of a white base. From the bottom up, we have a nice shade of blue, some yellow, red, and then mint green to add the cherry on top. These are great for summer and will prove to look nice alongside an all-black or all-white fit.

No release details have been released for these although they will be hitting stores within the next couple of weeks for a price of $170 USD. Let us know in the comments below what you think of these and whether or not they are a must-cop.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike