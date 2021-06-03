Over the past couple of years, Nike has had some issues with its Puerto Rico shoes. While they aim to pay homage to the people of Puerto Rico, the shoes always seem to mess up the flag and its placement. This has led to a lot of frustration and even some sneaker cancelations. Now, in 2021, Nike is looking to right its wrongs as they have come through with the Nike Air Max 97 "Puerto Rico" which will be coming out a month before the National Puerto Rican Day Parade.

As you can see in the official images below, this sneaker has a strong resemblance to the infamous "Silver Bullet" colorway which has always been a staple of the Nike Air Max 97. On the tongue and outsole, we have some blue, red, and white highlights which is an ode to the Puerto Rico flag's colors. The actual flag is then placed on the tongue tab, as well as the outsole, which helps add to the motif and inspiration behind the sneaker.

If you are hoping to get your hands on a pair, you will be able to cop them as of Saturday, June 5th for $175 USD. Let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

