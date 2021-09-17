One of the best shoes of the 90s was the Nike Air Max 95 which has remained a go-to model for sneakerheads and casual consumers. You can never go wrong with the Air Max 95 and the Beaverton brand is well-aware of that fact. Throughout the last few years, we have seen some truly amazing models make their way to the market, and there have also been some variations on the typical Air Max 95 formula. An example of this is the Air Max 95 that comes with speed-lacing technology.

This particular model has become a favorite amongst those who like the utility aesthetic. Now, this speed-lacing-equipped 95 will receive a "Volt" colorway, which is found below. Most of the upper is covered in some dark grey tones, all while the midsole is a creamy beige. From there, the Nike swoosh and the laces are covered in that yellow "Volt" tone that gives the shoe its name. It's a clean colorway that offers that subtle pop that is sure to impress.

The model will be dropping soon for $180 USD so look to your local sneaker retailer for more details. In the meantime, let us know what you think of this new colorway, in the comments section below.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike