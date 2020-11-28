2020 has been a special year for the Nike Air Max 90 as it marks the 30th anniversary of the shoe. For 30 years now, this sneaker has been given dozens upon dozens of colorways and it never seems to get old. To celebrate the shoe's birthday, Nike came through with a plethora of dope new colorways while also bringing back some classics. With the winter just a few weeks away, Nike still has plenty of new models up their sleeves, and their latest is this gorgeous "Frozen Blue," found below.

As you can see in the official images below, the shoe has a mostly grey leather and mesh base, all while the midsole is white. From there, we have some Frozen Blue on the back heel, the outsole, and even the Nike Air branding on the tongue. These elements come together to create a colorway that is reminiscent of a winter wonderland.

A release date for these is still unknown although they are expected to drop sometime during the early stages of 2021 for $130 USD. Let us know what you think of this new Air Max 90, in the comments below. Also, stay tuned for more news from the sneaker world as we will be sure to bring that to you.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike