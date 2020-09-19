This is a huge year for the sneaker world as it marks the 30th anniversary of both the Nike Air Max 90, as well as the Air Jordan 5. As a direct result of these birthdays, both shoes have gotten some pretty massive retros that have excited longtime sneakerheads. Nike has even dropped new colorways of these beloved models as a way to show people that despite being 30 years old, these silhouettes are still timeless and capable of adapting with the times.

As for the Air Max 90, Nike still has plans to release new models and retros from now until the end of the year, including the iconic "Laser Blue" model which is seen as one of the OG offerings. In the official photos below, you can see that the show has a mostly white upper, while the mudguard is black and the back heel, as well as midsole, is blue. Overall, it creates a clean-looking sneaker that will work well with almost any outfit.

If you plan on scooping these up for yourself, you will be able to do so as of October 2nd for $140 USD. Let us know whether or not you plan on copping, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

