This year is a special one for Nike as it is the 30th anniversary of the Nike Air Max 90 which is considered to be one of the best Air Max models of all-time. Thanks to this special birthday, Nike has been coming out with a ton of new Air Max 90 colorways, and they have also been dropping a slew of retros to help fans make the most of their nostalgia.

One of the colorways that fans have been waiting on is the iconic "Infrared" offering which was the OG colorway of the shoe. Today, Nike dropped the official images, which can be seen below. The upper has that signature white mesh, all while grey suede and black leather make their way across the top. From there, we are left with vibrant red highlights that let the shoe live up to its name.

If you are looking to get your hands on this iconic piece of sneaker history, you will be able to do so as of November 9th when these drop in stores for $140 USD. Let us know what you think of this pair, in the comments below. Also, keep it locked to HNHH for future updates from the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

