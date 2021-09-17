One of the most iconic shoes of the 90s is the Nike Air Max 90, which turned 30 years old just last year. The shoe was given plenty of new colorways and retros as a result of this birthday, much to the delight of sneakerheads. In 2021, the shoe continues to get some love, and with the Fall season just a few days away, Nike is coming through with a dope new NRG model called "Ridgerock."

In the official images below, you can see that this new sneaker has multiple materials throughout, including suede, corduroy, and even mesh. As for the colors, we get an interesting palette as the overlays are burgundy and brown, all while turquoise makes up the toe box and back heel. Some yellow is also found throughout for good measure. It is the perfect shoe for the Fall season and we're sure some interesting outfits will come out of this one.

As it stands, there is no release date for this model, so keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates. In the meantime, head to the comments section below and give is your take on this colorful new model.

Image via Nike

