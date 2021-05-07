Last year was a special one for the Nike Air Max 90 as it celebrated its 30th anniversary. As a result of this birthday, the shoe was given a massive amount of dope new colorways, all while receiving some of the retros that we all know and love. This was a big deal for sneakerheads everywhere as they were basically guaranteed a new pair of Air Max 90s if they wanted one. In 2021, Nike has kept the party alive and the Air Max 90 colorways just keep on coming.

The latest colorway of the Air Max 90 to be shown off definitely has some nice patriotic vibes to it as the upper is mostly covered in white all while some red and blue are sprinkled throughout as a way to change things up a bit. There is even a nice bit of silver on the sides which helps give it an extra edge overall. This is definitely a solid Air Max 90 and one that many will watch out for ahead of July 4th.

If you are looking to get your hands on these, you will be able to do so soon for a price of $140 USD. Be on the lookout at your local sneaker store for more details.

Image via Nike

