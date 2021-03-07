All the way back in 2005, Nike teamed up with the now-defunct sneaker boutique Dave's Quality Meat, where they came through with an Air Max 90 that fit the aesthetics of the store. The resulting model was the Nike Air Max 90 "Bacon" which eventually became a resale darling with pairs going for over $1000 USD online. Ever since the boutique shut down, sneakerheads have been wondering whether or not this shoe would ever get a retro, and it just so happens that the answer was, indeed, yes.

Recently, Nike came through with the official product photos of the shoe and as you can see, the original sneaker is well-respected. While the base of the shoe is white, the overlays consist of brown, pink, and red, which are all colors that would represent a cut of bacon or any other sort of pork-related product. Longtime sneakerheads will be salivating to get their hands on these, although expect some big-time Ls on the SNKRS App.

The release date has been set for March 26th which just so happens to be Air Max Day. Let us know what you think of this new retro, in the comments section below.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike