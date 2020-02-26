Nike's annual Air Max Day (March 26th) is just four weeks away and we're starting to get an idea for which special edition sneakers will be releasing in celebration of the made up holiday. One of the biggest rumors leading up to Air Max Day is the debut of a "Reverse Duck Camo" Nike Air Max 90.

The kicks in question are essentially an alternate take on the exclusive "Duck Camo" Air Max 90 that released in 2013 as part of Nike's collaboration with Japanese sneaker boutique Atmos. The two sneakers share the familiar camo print upper, but the 2020 version opts for bright orange detailing on the toe box, ankle collar and outsole rather than the black used on the OG pair. Overall, the kicks appear to be much more of an "alternate" than a "reverse," but we're not here to argue semantics.

Nike has not yet announced official details, so it remains to be seen if this "Reverse Duck Camo" colorway is another project with Atmos. Stay tuned for the release announcement and click here to preview the upcoming Air Max "Bubble Pack."