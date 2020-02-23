Nike's iconic Air Max 90 silhouette turns 30 years old this year, so sneakerheads can look forward to several special edition releases, including classic colorways and brand new designs. Among the Air Max 90s on the horizon is a colorful version inspired by bubble wrap - a play on Nike Air - which will be releasing as part of a larger Air Max "Bubble Pack" at the end of this month.

The Bubble Pack Air Max 90 features a white base highlighted by a layered air bubble aesthetic for an iridescent effect. The bubble wrap inspo can be found on the toe box and tongue tag as well as the ankle collar and portions of the heel.

Nike

In addition the Air Max 90, the Air Max Bubble Pack will consist of similarly styled versions of the Air Max 200, Air Max 270, Air Max 270 React and the Air Max 720. A vibrant "Magic Flamingo" Bubble Pack will also release, featuring all of the aforementioned silhouettes as well as a special edition Air Max 98.

According to Nike, the latest Air Max offering will be available on Nike.com starting February 29th. Take a look at both Air Max Bubble Packs below.

Nike

Nike