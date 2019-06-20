New Balance isn't the only sneaker brand looking to capitalize on the Toronto Raptors' first-ever NBA championship.

Coming on the heels of the Raptors' victory over the two-time defending champion Golden State Warriors, Nike has released a special edition Air Max 90 as a nod to The North.

Nike Air Max 90 Essential/Nike

The kicks are constructed of leather and mesh featuring a white upper highlighted by splashes of "Psychic Purple" and "Red Orbit" throughout. Black handles the midsole as well as the tongue and heel tabs, while purple, red and black combine on the outsole to complete the Raptors vibes.

The kicks, priced at $110, are still available in most sizes right now via Nike.com. Click here to purchase, and continue scrolling for the official images.

Nike Air Max 90 Essential/Nike

Nike Air Max 90 Essential/Nike

Nike Air Max 90 Essential/Nike

Nike Air Max 90 Essential/Nike

Nike Air Max 90 Essential/Nike