New Balance will be launching two Toronto Raptors themed sneakers today, June 19, in celebration of their signature athlete Kawhi Leonard and the 2019 NBA champions. The Raptors' Championship Pack consists of the New Balance 997 x 990v5, both of which are decked out in suede and mesh.

The 997 features alternating hits of purple, black and red with splashes of white and grey mixed in between, while the 990v5 opts for a purple suede upper accompanied by a black midsole/outsole combo and red laces.

Both special edition sneakers will be available for pre-order in the U.S. and Canada starting at 11am ET via NewBalance.com. Check out the early purchase links in the tweet embedded below.