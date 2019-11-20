Nike has major plans for the iconic Air Max 90 in 2020, as the brand celebrates the sneaker's 30th anniversary with some of the OG classics as well as brand new colorways. But before we get to the 30th ann'y celebration, Nike will be launching an exotic "Croc Camo" Air Max 90 this Friday, November 22.

Nike Air Max 90 Croc Camo/@43einhalb

The special edition Air Maxes come equipped with a mixture of animal prints and pony hair detailing throughout the upper, highlighted by olive green crocodile detailing on the mudguard and ankle collar. Additionally, the kicks come equipped with splashes of red on the inside of the tongue and translucent sole unit.

Priced at $160, you can snag the "Croc Camo" Air Max 90s this Friday, November 22 at select Nike sportswear retailers. Continue scrolling for some more detailed shots.

