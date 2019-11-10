Nike has some big plans for the Air Max 90 in 2020, as the iconic silhouette turns 30 years old. As part of the 30th anniversary, Nike will be surely rolling out a number of special edition colorways, as well as some all-time classics.

According to multiple reports, this will include popular OG Air Max 90s such as the "Infrared," "Volt," and "Concord Purple."

Each of the kicks will feature the familiar combination of mesh, nubuck, suede, and leather throughout the upper, highlighted, as always, by the visible Air Max unit in the heel.

The OG color codes for the three Air Max 90s are as follows: "White, Cement Grey-Infrared-Black," "White, Particle Grey, Black, and Volt," and "White, Concord/Purple, Grey, and Black." Images of the 2020 versions have not yet surfaced, but you can check out each of the old school colorways below.

Nike Air Max 90 Infrared OG/Nike

Nike Air Max 90 Infrared OG/Nike

Nike Air Max 90 Volt OG/Nike

Nike Air Max 90 Volt OG/Nike

Nike Air Max 90 Concord OG/Nike