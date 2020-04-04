One of Nike's best silhouettes from 2019 was the Nike Air Max 270 React. As the name suggests, this sneaker took an already existing silhouette in the Air Max 270 and added React technology to the front part of the midsole. This helped to create an ultra-comfortable shoe that continues to get love from various sneakerheads. We have seen numerous colorways over the past few months and now, Nike is coming out with yet another although this time, it is inspired by one of the most iconic, yet tragic, basketball teams.

As you can see from the photos below, the white, blue, and orange coloring makes this shoe an unofficial Knicks homage. The upper is mostly white with silver accents but the blue and orange really make this sneaker pop. If you're a Knicks fan who needs a pair of shoes for the summer, these could wind up being a great choice.

For those looking to cop, it appears as though they will be dropping in the near future for $150 USD. Let us know in the comments below how you feel about these and stay tuned for more sneaker news, in the future.

Image via Nike

