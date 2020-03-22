One of the best silhouettes to come out of Nike over the last year or so has been the Air Max 270 React. The shoe does exactly what the name suggests. It combines the look of the Air Max 270 while adding React cushioning to the front part of the midsole. Overall, it creates a pretty comfortable look that continues to amaze sneakerheads and general consumers. Due to the success of the shoe, we have seen a plethora of colorways and with Spring coming soon, there are even more on the horizon.

The latest model to be shown off is this "Easter" colorway which can be found below. The base of the shoe is white while Easter-inspired colors such as blue, green, yellow, and purple are placed all the way throughout. These colors blend seamlessly together and make for a dope shoe that will appeal to those looking to add vibrant tones to their sneaker collection.

These are available for purchase right now over at Nike.com so if you're interested in copping, now is the time to do so. At $170 USD, these make for a solid pick up ahead of the warmer weather.

Image via Nike

