Nike Air Max 270 React "Electro Green" Release Date Announced

Nike introduced one of their most comfortable sneakers this summer - the Air Max 270 React - which combines Nike’s first lifestyle Air unit, the 270, with the brand’s softest, smoothest and most resilient foam, Nike React, to form a new articulation of Air Max.

A handful of colorful Air Max 270 Reacts have already hit the market, including the beloved "Bauhaus" colorway, and now Nike has plans to drop an equally eye-catching "Electro Green" joint.

Nike Air Max 270 React Electro Green/SneakerNews

The sneaker's namesake color handles a good portion of the silhouette while obsidian handles the midsole and outsole, as well as the detailing on the upper. Yellow appears on the Nike swooshes heel tabs and eyelets, with splashes of pink mixed in on the tongue, lace stay stitching and Air Max bubble. The "Electro Green" Air Max 270 React is slated to launch this Thursday, September 5 for the retail price of $150. Continue scrolling for the official images.

Nike Air Max 270 React Electro Green/SneakerNews

