Designing sneakers is no easy task, especially when it comes to making a silhouette from scratch. Luckily, sneaker brands exist to give designers a chance to flex their muscles and provide consumers with the cream of the crop. Every once in a while, these brands give us a chance to become the designers although in a much more confined way. Of course, I am talking about brands like Nike who allow for colorway customization. They have their very own program called Nike By You and when new models drop, you can be sure that customization is on the way.

The latest silhouette to get the By You treatment is none other than the Nike Air Max 2090 which debuted last month. This is Nike's new entry into the Air Max line and it has been receiving praise thanks to its futuristic take on the Air Max 90. There have been various colorways to make it to the market and now, fans can make almost any colorway they want.

If you are interested in getting your own custom Air Max 2090, head over to Nike.com where new models will be available for $180 USD. Let us know what type of colorway you're hoping to make.

