Giannis Antetokounmpo is the NBA's latest MVP and over the past few weeks, he has been hyping up his brand new basketball shoe, the Nike Zoom Freak 1. The shoe has been released in a few colorways so far and has been receiving praise for its unique design and performance abilities. Just like Nike usually does with its basketball shoes, they are making them customizable through the Nike By You program on Nike's website.

While the color options aren't endless here, there is still a ton of great colorways to choose from and if you're used to the Nike By You system, you should be able to create something that matches your uniform for the upcoming season. Giannis is known for having a vibrant personality out on the court so if you want to match that energy, you'll definitely be able to.

If you're looking to cop some custom pairs of the Nike Zoom Freak 1, you can head over to nike.com where your creation will cost you $140 USD.

