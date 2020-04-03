Nike's latest entry into the Air Max family is none other than the Nike Air Max 2090 which takes a more futuristic approach to the groundwork laid out by the Air Max 90 which was created 30 years ago. So far, the Air Max 2090 has proven itself to be a dynamic shoe that continues to produce some pretty interesting colorways. Spring is finally here and while many of us can't leave our homes, there is hope that the summer could bring some outdoor shenanigans.

The latest Air Max 2090 colorway to be revealed is this black, blue, and yellow offering that will surely offer an injection of vibrant colors into your sneaker closet. For now, this model doesn't actually have a name but perhaps we will see nickname arise prior to its official release. Regardless, this is a dope shoe that could be a great addition to your summer slate of casual running shoes.

These are set to release on Thursday, April 9th for $150 USD so be on the lookout at your local online retailers if you are planning to cop. In the meantime, let us know what sneakers you are anticipating this month.

Image via Nike

