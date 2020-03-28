Nike's latest Air Max iteration for 2020 is called the Nike Air Max 2090 thanks to its contemporary aesthetics that remix the ultra-popular Air Max 90. There have been quite a few unique colorways so far and now, Nike is coming through with an offering that should be familiar to all of you sneakerheads out there. Of course, I am talking about the "triple-black" colorway.

Pretty well every single sneaker in existence has come in a blacked-out model and the Air Max 2090 is no different. As you can see from the images below, the shoe is covered in black materials while the upper is somewhat translucent. This combination makes for a sleak and stealthy sneaker that will work with any outfit you decide to pair with it. As the summer approaches, these could certainly be a great pair of running shoes for when the quarantine comes to a close.

If you're looking to cop these, you can scoop them up over at Nike.com for the modest price of $150 USD. Let us know in the comments below what you think of this Air Max model compared to some of the other iconic ones.

Image via Nike

