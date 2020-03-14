At the end of the month, Nike will be releasing the Air Max 2090 which is supposed to be their big reveal for 2020. The shoe pays homage to the Air Max 90 which is celebrating its 30th anniversary. This sneaker also has a more streamlined figure to it that makes it seem a bit more futuristic. Nike's big plan is to release this shoe on Air Max Day which is March 26th. Of course, some of the initial colorways will be made available while more models will be dropped throughout the following months.

The latest offering to be revealed is the "Photon Blue" colorway which can be found below. The upper and outsole are comprised of icy blue materials while the midsole is white. The stitching on the mudguard is neon yellow which is an aesthetic that can be found outlined underneath the upper. Overall, this is one of the cleanest colorways of the sneaker we have seen thus far and we can't wait to see what kind of outfits people plan around them.

If you want to cop these, they will be available within the next few weeks for $150 USD.

[Via]

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike