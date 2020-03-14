Air Max Day is just a couple of weeks away, at this point. Yes, that's right, the holiday sneakerheads all know and love is finally here and it doesn't seem like it will be canceled. Air Max Day will see the global launch of the Nike Air Max 2090 which promises to be a futuristic take on the Air Max 90.

One of the colorways that will be dropping is this "Infrared Duck Camo" offering, below. The shoe is a part of the "Duck Camo" pack which will feature an Air Max 90 with similar aesthetics. The difference with this sneaker is the fact that the "Duck Camo" is hidden under a black layer of material on the upper. From there, Infrared detailing is placed on the back half of the midsole, as well as the back heel. Overall, it's a clean aesthetic that will certainly appeal to all of the Air Max stans out there.

According to Sneaker News, you will be able to cop these on March 26th for $140 USD. Let us know in the comments below what you think of this model and whether or not you plan on copping.

Image via Nike

