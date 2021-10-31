One of the best Nike shoes of the 90s was the Air Huarache. It is a sneaker that offered immense comfort and it always seemed to have some dope colorways as well. This year, the shoe has seen a ton of retros makes their way to the market, and Nike is also doing a good job at creating some brand new colorways for fans to enjoy. With the Winter approaching fast, Nike is even making sure to offer up some new kicks that fit the cold aesthetic.

For instance, down below you can find some official images for an icy blue Nike Air Huarache that is quite stunning, to say the least. This shoe has a mixture of leather and mesh, with the upper mostly comprised of baby blue. From there, the back heel and tongue is white which provides that contrast that fans will appreciate. Overall, it's a pretty solid colorway that won't be difficult to enjoy if you already like the Huarache.

As for the release date, nothing has been announced just yet, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates. In the meantime, give us your thoughts in the comments below.

Image via Nike

