These past few months have been very strong for the Nike Air Huarache as the classic 90s silhouette has seen an increase in colorways. Some retro models have been making their way to the market, and now, Nike is prepared to drop some new offerings that are perfect for the Fall season. The weather is about to get a lot colder and we are also going to get special days like Halloween, which promises to be better than last year's version.

With this in mind, it should be no surprise that Nike plans on coming out with a Halloween-themed Nike Air Huarache which can be found below. In the true spirit of Halloween, you can see that this new model has a mostly orange upper to it with some black highlights mixed into the toe box and side panels. From there, we have a white midsole to soften up the look. If you need something for Halloween, these should definitely do the trick.

These should drop within the next month for $120 USD, so keep your eyes out at your local sneaker store for more details. Let us know what you think of these, in the comments section below.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike