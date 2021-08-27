One of the best Nike shoes of the 90s was the Nike Air Huarache. After its debut back in 1992, this shoe became an immediate hit that has had its fair share of comebacks over the years. 2017 was particularly good for the shoe as it was celebrating its 25th anniversary. Meanwhile, in 2021, Nike is bringing back some new colorways as a way to bring out the nostalgia in full force.

For instance, Nike recently revealed that they would drop the infamous "Aquatone" model which came out all the way back in 1992. This model has those epic 90s aesthetics thanks to a white upper, and some teal and purple highlights all over the top. This is one of those shoes that always seems to delight sneakerheads, and there is no doubt that this will bring back some nice memories once it makes its way to the market.

According to new reports, you will be able to cop these as of September 15th for a price of $120 USD. Let us know what you think of the shoes, in the comments below, and be sure to keep it locked to HNHH for all of the latest updates from the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

