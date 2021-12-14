This year, the Nike Air Huarache has been celebrating its 30th anniversary. As a result, the shoe has received a ton of great new colorways, and there have even been some retro releases to boot. With all eyes back on the Huarache, it appears as though Nike is planning some big things in 2022, as they know fans are always down for some new Huarache offerings. In fact, the images below depict a Huarache that seems perfect for the summer months.

As you can see, the colorway here is quite simple as the entire upper is covered in white. What makes this particular shoe standout, however, is the fact the outsole has a yellowish-brown gum coating. Gum soles are incredibly popular, and this shoe definitely pulls off the look quite well.

For now, a release date has yet to be revealed regarding this shoe. However, you can expect this to drop some time in the New Year, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you any potential updates. Also, let us know what you think of these, in the comments down below.

Image via Nike

