Liverpool FC is one of the most legendary teams in the English Premier League, and if you're a soccer fan, you either love them or hate them. Anfield Stadium is an iconic place in England, and over the years, the team's wildest fans have gotten their own section called "The Kop." This is where fans where their red and white colors with pride, and if you've been to Anfield Stadium, you know just how crazy they can get.

Now, "The Kop" is getting its own Nike Air Huarache, which can be found below. As you can see below, the shoe has a mostly white upper with a red patch on the sides. As for the entire tongue portion and back heel, there is a white and red checkered pallet, which adds to the overall aesthetics of the sneaker. If you are a fan of Liverpool FC, you certainly cannot go wrong with these as they will definitely match your kits.

As for the release date, these will be available as of Wednesday, December 22nd for a cost of $130 USD. Let us know whether you plan on buying a pair, in the comments section down below.

Image via Nike

