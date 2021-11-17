The Nike Air Huarache has been a staple of the brand's athletic shoe-wear over the last decade especially, as Nike has announced another colorway for the iconic shoe in celebration of the Air Huarache's 30th anniversary, this year. A "Praline" colorway makes its awaited return, as Nike gives us a first look at its newest iteration of the popular sneaker.

Details of the Nike Air Huarache "Praline" include shades of light brown and magenta that make up the snug, wetsuit-like classic look of the Huarache. The Nike Air "Praline" sports a light brown leather upper that rests over the magenta-colored fabric base underneath. Signature Nike Huarache branding rests on the tongue with hints of black that are also found on the iconic heel clip on the back of the shoe.

Additional details include a similarly magenta-colored in-sole and brown laces, along with a tan midsole that rests atop the shoe's black outsole, keeping the nude-colored tones together on the Nike "Praline" Huarache.

Image via Nike

The "Praline" is one of the many colorways and reiterations of the Air Huarache's set to release in 2021, as Nike continues to celebrate the popular shoe's 30th anniversary in style. The brand has announced that these will be released on Friday, November 26th for a retail price of $120 USD.

Check out more images of the Nike Air Huarache "Praline", below, and check back with HNHH for more updates from the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike