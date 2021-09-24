One of the best Nike shoes of the 90s is the Nike Air Huarache. This is a shoe that has always been considered extremely stylish, and comfortable as well. When it was first released in 1991, it was given some dope and colorful offerings, and this past year, these colorways have made it back to the market.Nike has done a great job at honoring the shoe's past, and as we march ahead in 2021, fans are going to be given even more great Nike Air Huarache colorways.

Among those models is the "Sail" makeup which can be seen in the images below. The shoe is covered in a creamy beige hue that speaks to the Fal season with perfection. "Sail" is a color scheme that has always been popular among Nike circles, so it should come as no surprise that the Beaverton brand would want to transplant this look onto a shoe like the Huarache.

For now, these do not have a release date, although you can expect them to drop in the near future for a price of $120 USD. Let us know what you think, and be sure to stay tuned to HNHH for more news from the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

