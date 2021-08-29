Over the last few months, Nike has been giving a ton of support to the Nike Air Huarache, and it is easy to understand why this is the case. The Huarache was a beloved shoe in the 90s and back in '92, it received a ton of great colorways that remain popular to this day. Lately, the colorways that Nike has shown off are all retros that certainly speak to the history of the silhouette. For instance, we are getting an "Aquatone" model, and we will even get a "Toadstool" offering.

In the images down below, you can see that Nike is staying in line with the original model as we have some rich neutral tones all throughout the upper. The salmon pink on the upper is complemented by the black highlights on the back heel, midsole, and even the tongue. From there, bronze is placed on the Huarache logo found on the tongue. It's a dope offering that brings back some of that 90s flavor.

As for the release date, you will be able to grab your pair as of September 10th for a price of $120 USD. Let us know what you think, in the comments below, and stay tuned to HNHH for more updates from the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

