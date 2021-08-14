While it may not be the most popular silhouette of all time, there is no denying just how great the Nike Air Huarache is. This is a shoe that has been around since 1992, and there have been some iconic colorways to go with it. Just a few years ago, the Huarache was everywhere although it ended up taking a breather for a bit. In 2021, Nike is looking to reignite everyone's passion for the shoe by dropping some classic retros. A few months ago they dropped the "Scream Green" model, and now, they're back with the "Aquatone" offering.

In the images below, you can see that the upper is mostly white, however, there are some nice teal and purple tones that help makes this a colorful yet clean shoe. Back in the 90s, these two colors were everywhere, so it should be no surprise that Nike would create such an offering. With the 90s making a big comeback, these will certainly look great within any sneakerhead's collection.

You will be able to cop these as of Friday, August 27th for a price of $120 USD which is definitely a great deal. Let us know what you think, in the comments below, and stay tuned to HNHH for more news from the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

