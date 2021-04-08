The Nike Air Huarache is one of the more iconic sneakers to ever come out of Nike and to this day, it remains one of those comfy shoes that is perfect for any occasion. When it first debuted back in 1991, it was given a dope "Scream Green" offering which was dubbed the official OG model of the sneaker. Now, the shoe is set to celebrate its 30th anniversary, and to celebrate, Nike is coming through with its very own reissue of the color scheme.

In the official images below, you can see that the shoe is coming back in all of its glory as the upper is mostly comprised of white leather, all while blue, green, and black are placed on the backside of the shoe. These colors all come together beautifully and it makes for a model that will certainly catch quite a few eyes. The shoe lives up to the original, and we're sure fans will appreciate having these back in their collections.

As for the release date, you will be able to grab these on April 19th for $120 USD through the Nike SNKRS App. Let us know if you plan on grabbing a pair, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

