Nike has been at the forefront of sneaker technology over the last few years and part of that has been auto-lacing shoes. The technology started with the Nike Hyper Adapt and now it's back with the Nike Adapt BB and Nike Adapt Huarache. The Huarache acts as more of a lifestyle sneaker and has been quite popular so far thanks to its unique look and technological capabilities.

For those who don't know, the shoe laces itself based on the form of your foot and can be adjusted using an app. These technological advancements are extremely interesting and provide something new for people who are fed up with normal lacing systems. Now that Nike has established some cred with the Adapt Huarache, they are slowly rolling out new colorways, including this new "Racer Blue" model. As you can see from the official images below, the shoe is mostly black with blue highlights all the way throughout. It's a cool silhouette that will surely look dope on your feet.

According to Sole Collector, these are dropping On Thursday, December 12th for $350 USD.

Image via Nike

