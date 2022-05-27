One of the most iconic sneakers of all-time is the Nike Air Force 1. The shoe has come in various iterations over the years, including the Low, Mid, and High. While the low is the sneaker that most fans recognize the Air Force 1 for, there is no doubt that the Air Force 1 Mid is also an amazing shoe. The strap on the heel is a great touch and it has received plenty of iconic colorways over the years.

Among those colorways is the "Chocolate" model down below. This offering is getting a re-issue in 2022 and as you can see, the shoe definitely lives up to the original, quite nicely. The upper is covered in chocolate brown suede all while the Nike swoosh, laces, and midsole are white. These colors work well together and if you love the Air Force 1, then these are most certainly for you.

For now, a release date for these kicks has yet to be determined so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. In the meantime, let us know what you think of this brand new Air Force 1 Mid, in the comments section down below.

Image via Nike

