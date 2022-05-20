Following the release of her Air Force 1 High last month, pop sensation Billie Eilish will soon be releasing a low version of the popular sneaker. Images from @solebyjc on Instagram give a first look at the upcoming collaboration, showing a different style of shoe compared to her previous release.

Rather than the neon green colorways of her previous release, these Air Force 1 Lows come with a beige, quilted, patchwork colorway. Like her previous release, the shoes will be made from recycled materials. Eilish’s brand is featured on the insole of the sneaker, and her logo is featured on the shoe as well.

Eilish is coming off a hot start to her music career. Her sophomore album, Happier Than Ever, received seven Grammy nominations in 2021, as well as the iHeartRadio Music award for alternative rock album of the year. The Los Angeles native has said she hopes to release her third album before 2022 comes to a close. In addition to her album success, Eilish was a headline act for Coachella this past year, and has been traveling across the globe on her “Happier Than Ever” world tour.

The release date for her newest sneaker collaboration has not yet been announced.



