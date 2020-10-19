Comme Des Garcons is one of the most popular high-end streetwear brands in the world and over the last decade, they have been fairly prominent when it comes to the world of sneaker collabs. One of their biggest collabs has been with Converse on both the hightop and low-top Chuck Taylor's, which feature the brand's signature heart-eyes insignia. Comme Des Garcons has also worked with the likes of Nike, and now, the two are back with a collab on the Nike Air Force 1 Mid.

As you can see in the official images below, this collab is coming in two colorways: all-white and all-black. These are two aesthetics that are iconic to the Air Force 1, whether it be the low, mid, or high. With this shoe, Comme Des Garcons adds its touch to it all as we get multiple layers of leather, with rounded edges to give the shoe an arts and crafts DIY look. We also get Comme Des Garcons branding on the insole and ankle strap, which provides a finishing touch to the look.

If you are looking to cop these, you will be able to do so as of Friday, October 23rd on the Dover Street Market website for $270 USD. As always, let us know what you think of these kicks, in the comments below, and stay tuned for more sneaker updates in the not-so-distant future.

Image via Dover Street Market

