As the planet continues to burn in certain parts of the world, large companies are now taking it upon themselves to up their game when it comes to eco-friendly products. Consumers are looking to do their part, and purchasing these types of goods is a solid way to start. Over the past few years, Nike has ramped up its production of environmentally safe products as they have launched the "Move To Zero" campaign.

Now, Nike is bringing this eco-friendly outlook to the Nike Air Force 1 Low "Triple-White" which is a classic staple of the brand. In the images below, you can find your typical Nike Air Force 1 Low, although the big difference here is the fact that the shoe is made out of recycled materials. From the leather upper to the midsole, everything about this sneaker is ecologically conscious. This is a big step forward to take for Nike, and it will definitely be appreciated by fans.

There is no release date for these although you can expect them to drop soon for a price of $110 USD. Let us know what you think, in the comments section below, and keep it locked to HNHH for more updates from the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

